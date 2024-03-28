Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi nepo babies: 'Congress is an appalling party'

Kangana Ranaut said Indian National Congress represents something she has long fought against in her film career – nepotism. In an interview with Times Now, Kangana called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi “nepo babies.” The actor has been fielded by the BJP for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut defends calling Urmila Matondkar ‘soft porn star’) Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi a "nepo baby"

What Kangana said

"The Congress has always been an appalling party for me. The nepotism in the party has been hugely problematic for me because I was a target of the same system in my industry. I had condemned it openly, I fought against it. Something that was exploiting me... Nepotism, groupism, dynastic politics... I despise this party," Kangana said.

"Nepo kids," the actor said when she was asked to describe the Gandhi siblings in one line. "They are weird as if they have landed from Mars," she added.

Kangana famously took a stand against nepotism in Bollywood when she called filmmaker Karan Johar the “flag-bearer of nepotism” on an episode of his chat show Koffee with Karan Season 5 in 2016.

Kangana vs Congress

Earlier this week, when Kangana was announced as a Lok Sabha elections candidate, a controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's accounts against her. The post read, “Mandi mein aajkal bhaav kya chal raha hai?” (What's the current rate in Mandi).

Following a row, Supriya removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts. BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj had given a complaint to the Lieutenant Governor, demanding an investigation and the registration of an FIR against Supriya for “outraging the modesty of a woman.”

Delhi Police will also probe who was behind the said social media post and whose mobile phone was used for the purpose.

Kangana will next star in her maiden solo directorial Emergency, in which she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the grandmother of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.