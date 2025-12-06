Kangana Ranaut clarifies that she did not litter on the streets of Varanasi, shares proof

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has slammed accusations that she littered the streets of Varanasi during her recent visit to the city. Kangana tried the city's famous street food, Tikiya chole, and was seen putting the empty plate just beside. The video surfaced on social media, where many claimed that the actor was caught tossing the plate on the road. Kangana rebutted this claim and shared a picture to prove she put it in the dustbin and not on the road. BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut clarified that she did not litter the streets of Varanasi.(AP)

What Kangana said

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her near the tikiya stall from another angle. She drew an arrow on the picture to show that there was a dustbin kept right beside the shop, where the used paper plates were collected. Kangana shared that the truth of the matter is that she also put her own plate in the same dustbin. “Verify facts before publishing lies,” she wrote in the caption.

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

About Kangana's journey

Kangana started her political career in 2024 when she contested on BJP ticket and won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency. Kangana won in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh. She was slapped by a CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport a day after the win. She also released a video after the incident, assuring her followers that she was safe and unharmed.

Hailing from Bhamla in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana moved to Mumbai after running away from home as a teenager. She found her first film break at 19 in Gangster and went on to establish herself with hits like Raaz 2 and Fashion. In the 2010s, she gave three back-to-back highest-grossing female-led films, solidifying her position as one of the foremost stars of her generation. Kangana has also won four National Awards.