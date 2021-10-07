Kangana Ranaut comments on Aryan Khan case minutes after Hrithik Roshan: 'All mafia pappu coming to his defence'

After Hrithik Roshan shared an open letter in support of Aryan Khan on Thursday, Kangana Ranaut has also weighed in on the controversy. Aryan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

Kangana, in a message shared on Instagram Stories, said that Aryan's 'mistakes' should help him evolve but should not be condoned. “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence.... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions.... Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong," she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut's post.

Hrithik, in his letter, spoke about the confusion Aryan must be feeling. “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough,” he wrote.

Kangana and Hrithik have long been at loggerheads. Kangana had said that two dated while he was still married to ex-wife Sussanne Khan, something Hrithik has always denied. The two filed defamation cases against each other as well.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan writes open letter for Aryan Khan, says ‘allow yourself to burn’

Kangana had also previously spoken about her own issues with drug addiction when she had just entered Bollywood. “Soon as I ran away from my house, I became a film star in a couple of years and a drug addict. So much stuff was happening in my life, I fell into the hands of such people and all of this happened while I was still a teenager. Imagine how dangerous I am,” she had said in a video shared in March 2020.