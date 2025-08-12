Kangana Ranaut calls Pak army chief Asim Munir 'bhikari suicide bomber' over his nuclear threats

Actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir over his nuclear threat against India. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana re-shared a post by Megh Updates talking about his comment. Kangana Ranaut has criticised Pakistani army chief Asim Munir over his comment against India.

Kangana Ranaut compares Pak Army chief Asim Munir to a beggar

Re-posting it, Kangana wrote, "He is talking like a bhikari (beggar) suicide bomber." The Pakistani army chief reportedly said that Pakistan could use its nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in case his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

What did Asim Munir say against India

In an address to the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, Asim Munir warned that Islamabad would destroy Indian infrastructure if it hits the water flow to Pakistan. "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we will take half the world down with us. We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it," as quoted by news agency PTI.

Kangana re-shared a post by Megh Updates talking about his comment.

About India and Pakistan tensions

India and Pakistan were at loggerheads after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor. Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. It led to a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that was halted after an understanding was reached between the two sides on May 10.

When Kangana had said ‘India is the danger’

Reacting to tension between India and Pakistan in May, Kangana had said that India is the danger. She had said, “Iss samein desh yudh mein hain. Hum sab bahut zyada nervous hain. Apni jo sena hai, jo humari raksha karti hain, bhagwan unki raksha karein (The country is at war right now. We are all very nervous. But our security forces are protecting us, and we all must pray that may God protect them)."

"Unko bahut zyada kamyabi de. Hum sab prayer kar rahe hain ke humara desh khatre se dur rahe... Woh kehte hain na ke hume khatra nahi hai... Hum hi khatra hain (May God help them succeed in their missions. We should all pray that the country be safe from all kinds of dangers. We are not in danger, but we are the danger)," she had added.