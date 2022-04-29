Kangana Ranaut criticises Netflix, takes jibe at Karan Johar: 'Indian market isn't just one bi***y gossipy 90s director'

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to criticise Netflix and said that the video streaming platform is ‘not able to understand the Indian market.’ She compared Netflix with its rival Amazon Prime Video, calling the latter ‘more open-minded and democratic’. She also took an apparent jibe at filmmaker Karan Johar, by referencing to his recent party which was hosted for Netflix Global Chief, Bela Bajaria. Kangana's maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru is releasing on Amazon Prime Video, it was announced on Thursday. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut gives reasons 'why South superstars are such a rage', says 'shouldn't allow Bollywood to corrupt them'

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana referenced a recent statement by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings that the company was frustrated about lack of subscriber growth in India.

“Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open-minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix's head was not able to understand the Indian market… Well, the Indian market is not just one bitchy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here," Kangana said.

Kangana Ranaut slams Netflix.

On Sunday, Karan had hosted a party for Bela, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. The guest list included Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan attend Karan Johar's party, Shah Rukh continues to remain incognito. See pics

Incidentally, Karan Johar was also the host of Amazon Prime Video's grand event in Mumbai on Thursday, the same event where Kangana's film Tiku Weds Sheru was announced to be releasing on the platform. In fact, Karan's Dharma Productions and Dharmatic both have partnerships with Prime Video for the release of multiple films and web series on the platform.

Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana's production debut. The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is directed by Sai Kabir of Revolver Rani fame. Kangana has described the film as a “love story amidst the beauty and brutality of life.”

