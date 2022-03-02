Kangana Ranaut dances to bhajans at Maha Shivratri event, says 'paagal kar diya'. Watch

On Tuesday, actor Kangana Ranaut celebrated Maha Shivratri with Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. Several videos and photos from the celebrations went viral on the internet. In a clip. posted by a fan account, Kangana was seen dancing to bhajans. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘mercy of beloved enemies’ at temple, wants less FIRs, more love letters in 2022

Sharing a video from the event, the fan account wrote, “Kangana Ranaut at Isha Yoga Centre Coimbatore." In the clip, Kangana was seen wearing a red Banarasi saree as she danced to a bhajan.

Other fan clubs posted more videos of Kangana from the event. One fan commented on one of the videos, “Wish we could be there with her.” Another one wrote, “Wow my god, looks so simple and so beautiful. Simple dance, always be happy like this way.”

Another fan account shared close-up pictures of Kangana from the event. Sharing the photos, the fan account wrote, “#KanganaRanaut at Isha Foundation today, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.” In another video, Kangana was seen clapping slowly with her eyes closed, during a religious performance at the event.

Kangana shared several of these videos on Instagram Stories. Sharing a video where she is seen dancing to the famous Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song Rashk-e-Qamar, Kangana wrote, “Master Sameel ne toh paagal kar diya (Master Saleem made us all go crazy).”

Many fans commented “Har har mahadev” in the comments section, while one person wrote, “Bhakti mein he shakti hai (Devotion is Strength).”

Currently, Kangana is hosting the reality show Lock Upp in which 14 celebrities are put together in a lock-up for months without amenities. The show is streaming live 24x7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Some of the contestants of the show are stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, actors Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi and Sara Khan among others.

