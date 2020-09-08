e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut warns ‘movie mafia’ against harming her: ‘Trust me it will hurt you even more’

Kangana Ranaut warns ‘movie mafia’ against harming her: ‘Trust me it will hurt you even more’

Kangana Ranaut warned the movie mafia that attempts to harm her will blow up in their faces. She said that if they were clever enough, they would realise that ‘(her) end is (her) beginning’.

bollywood Updated: Sep 08, 2020 06:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In a fresh salvo, Kangana Ranaut took on the ‘movie mafia’.
In a fresh salvo, Kangana Ranaut took on the ‘movie mafia’.
         

Kangana Ranaut has issued a warning to the ‘movie mafia’ and said that their attempts to harm her might bring them ‘momentary happiness’ but will later blow up in their faces. She said that if they were smart enough, they would know that ‘(her) end is (her) beginning’.

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... trust me it will hurt you even more.”

 

On Monday, Kangana claimed that officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed up unannounced at her office in Mumbai and threatened to demolish the entire structure. “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, “Wo joh madam hain, uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga (everyone must pay for the lady’s behaviour). I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property,” she tweeted, along with a video of some men in her office.

Also read | ‘Why is Akshay Kumar’s wife not a big star?’: Twinkle Khanna has hilarious meme as her answer

“I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure,” she added.

Kangana has been in the eye of a storm after she criticised the Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Her comments drew sharp responses from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, among others.

Meanwhile, Kangana gave a message to her detractors and said that she will return to Mumbai on September 9, challenging them to stop her if they could. She has been given Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of her visit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?
Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?
Smooth but slow on Day 1 as Delhi Metro comes back to life
Smooth but slow on Day 1 as Delhi Metro comes back to life
Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by October, says Donald Trump
Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by October, says Donald Trump
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In