Kangana Ranaut warns ‘movie mafia’ against harming her: ‘Trust me it will hurt you even more’

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 06:57 IST

Kangana Ranaut has issued a warning to the ‘movie mafia’ and said that their attempts to harm her might bring them ‘momentary happiness’ but will later blow up in their faces. She said that if they were smart enough, they would know that ‘(her) end is (her) beginning’.

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... trust me it will hurt you even more.”

On Monday, Kangana claimed that officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed up unannounced at her office in Mumbai and threatened to demolish the entire structure. “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, “Wo joh madam hain, uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga (everyone must pay for the lady’s behaviour). I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property,” she tweeted, along with a video of some men in her office.

“I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure,” she added.

Kangana has been in the eye of a storm after she criticised the Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Her comments drew sharp responses from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, among others.

Meanwhile, Kangana gave a message to her detractors and said that she will return to Mumbai on September 9, challenging them to stop her if they could. She has been given Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of her visit.

