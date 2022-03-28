Kangana Ranaut defends Will Smith for smacking Chris Rock; wants him to join Lock Upp: 'If some idiot...'

Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his movie King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. However, it’s him slapping presenter Chris Rock on the stage for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith that has become the talk of the town. Will’s action has left people divided, many of whom are taking to social media to express their opinion. In the latest, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to defend the actor. Also Read| Video of Chris Rock roasting Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith at Oscars 2016 resurfaces; fans say, 'there's history'

Kangana shared a picture of Will smacking Chris on Instagram Stories, and expressed her support for the former. The actor said that she would have also taken the same step if she was in Will’s situation.

“If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did,” Kangana wrote, adding clapping emojis. She continued, “bada** move...hope he comes to my #lockup,” and added a laughing emoji.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith's assault on Chris Rock on Instagram Stories.

Lock Upp: Bad** Jail Atyaachari Khel is a captivity-based reality show hosted by Kangana, where celebrities have to complete tasks in order to get basic amenities. The Ekta Kapoor show, which airs on Alt Balaji and MX Player, has become one of the most-watched reality shows on OTT.

Kangana is not the only Indian celebrity who has taken to social media to comment on Will Smith’s action, for which he later apologised to the Academy. Unlike Kangana, actor Neetu Kapoor was not impressed with Will’s gesture, and wrote, “and they say women can never control their emotions.”

Gauahar Khan also criticised Will as she reacted to the controversy in a tweet. The actor wrote, “Oscar Jeet Gaye, par izzat haar gaye (Won an Oscar but lost respect)! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off. #Oscars.”

Will had walked up to the stage and smacked Chris at the Oscars after a he made a joke about Jade’s shaved head. "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2," the comedian had said, referring to Demi Moore’s 1997 movie GI Jane in which Demi Moore’s character Jordan O’Neil shaved her head after joining Navy Seal and hides away her feminity, transforming into GI Jane. Jada, meanwhile, had revealed on her talk show a few years ago that she took the decision to shave her head after she was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder.

