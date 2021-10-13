Kangana Ranaut fangirls over Madhuri Dixit-Salman Khan's vintage Bollywood video

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video from hit 90s movie, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The video featured the song Didi Tera Devar, starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Aah! Vintage Bollywood,” and added a bunch of heart emojis. In the video, Salman and Madhuri are dancing together to the hit song.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is considered among the most successful Bollywood movies ever made. It was directed by Sooraj Bharjatya and released in 1994. It was a modern adaptation of Rajshri Production’s own 1982 blockbuster, Nadiya Ke Paar, adapted from Keshav Prasad Mishra’s novel, Kohbar Ki Shart. It also starred Renuka Shahane and Mohnish Behl.

Last year, Madhuri had praised Kangana as a good actor. “Kangana is a very good actress. She can get into any role and get into the skin of the role,” she had said in an interview with India Today.

However, Kangana once spoke about refusing to work with Salman Khan in his film Sultan. “Knowing today’s times, I’ll go for something which will stimulate my mind, otherwise, I’ll be just sleep walking through the film. Sultan, at that point of time, though it was a great character for a girl to play, I didn’t see anything for me in that," she told PTI. "Coming from a double role space and doing so much more in my earlier films, I didn’t want to demote myself to something which wasn’t offering me so much. That’s why I didn’t do it,” she added.

Kangana's last release was Thalaivii, in which she played the character of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film got a theatrical release and was later released on Netflix.

Her upcoming movies include Dhakad, Tejas and Ayodhya.