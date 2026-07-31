Kangana Ranaut fires back at trolls using examples of her film roles against her: ‘Don’t mislead the youth'

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut stirred controversy after she said that some young Hindu women flaunt freedom without accountability and called them ‘generation gutter’. Amid backlash over her comments, several users on the internet shared pictures of her film characters to troll her on social media. Now, Kangana has hit back at the trolls saying that they must not convince the vulnerable teenagers.

What did Kangana say?

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI07_21_2026_000081B) (PTI)

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Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana reposted a reel in which she was seen giving a speech inside the Parliament. Kangana had lashed out against a statement passed by a Congress leader using her picture after she won the Mandi seat from BJP, and said that she has played various roles in her career as an artist and will not take any shame in admitting that it is the demand of her profession to look seamless in any given part.

In the caption, she noted, “You want to use my movie character clips I get paid millions to play, high profile show business events where I am surrounded by my own entourage and event planners security forces, you want to use these to convince vulnerable teenagers that she can do the same on the road or in school functions or in dingy clubs? Is it the same thing?”

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Kangana via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} She added, “Don't mislead the youth, it's not the same thing. Today you mislead others children tomorrow it will be yours.” Kangana's comments on Gen Z protests {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Don't mislead the youth, it's not the same thing. Today you mislead others children tomorrow it will be yours.” Kangana's comments on Gen Z protests {{/usCountry}}

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Kangana has been grabbing headlines since the last few days for her comments on the student protests. On Monday, Kangana had shared that the protests are in stark difference with the values and sophistication that India stands for. She stated, “Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.”

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She added, “Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them? India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication; you call yourselves cockroaches and look/behave like them as well; there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.”

She also referred to the protests and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother had been subjected to abusive remarks. "Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students? If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves. We have been building our own careers since the age of sixteen. We have never been a burden on our parents. As a society, this is completely unacceptable to us," she said.

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Kangana completed 20 years in the film industry this year. She debuted in Bollywood with Gangster at the age of 18. The 2006 film, directed by Mohit Suri, starred Shiney Ahuja in the titular role, along with Emraan Hashmi and Kangana. The film was a box-office success, and its music, composed by Pritam, remains popular even today. Kangana was praised for her strong performance in her first film.

About her career

After the debut, Kangana went on to feature in blockbusters, while also delivering critically acclaimed performances. She won four National Film Awards - for Best Supporting Actress in Fashion (2009), and for Best Actress in Queen (2015), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2016), and Manikarnika (2021).

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She also starred in Tanu Weds Manu (2011), her first female-led film, and the sequel, which grossed over ₹100 crore at the domestic box office. Since 2024, Kangana has also served as a Member of Parliament from her hometown, Mandi. She won the Lok Sabha seat election from the constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.