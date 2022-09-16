Kangana Ranaut gushes at Sridevi's portrayal of 'seduction' in Mr India song; declares she's her 'biggest fan'

Kangana Ranaut has declared herself to be the biggest fan of late actor Sridevi. Kangana found herself marveling at Sridevi's talent as she came upon a clip from one of her songs. The actor noted that she cannot comprehend how Sridevi portrayed seduction while still appearing innocent and funny. Also Read| When Akshay Kumar tried to calm down an energetic Sridevi. Watch

The song was Kate Nahi Kat Te from the 1987 film Mr. India, in which Sridevi starred opposite Anil Kapoor. The popular song, picturised on the two, featured Sridevi's Seema romancing an invisible Mr. India, who happened to be Anil's Arun. Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a clip from the song posted on a fan page, in which Sridevi danced in rain.

Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, "It is beyond me how anyone can be childlike innocent/funny and yet portray intoxicating feminine seduction...Ufff...I am Sridevi Ji's biggest fan. Legend." She concluded her message with a heart emoji.

Kangana Ranaut praises Sridevi.

While Kangana praised Sridevi's funny personality in films this time, she had previously compared herself to the late actor. In a series of posts on her Twitter account in February last year, back when it used to be active, Kangana said she was the only actor after Sridevi to do comedy.

Talking about her film Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel released in 2015, Kangana wrote, "I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry into mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary Sridevi Ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu."

Sridevi worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language films during her five-decade-long acting career before she died in February 2018. Mom, released in 2017, marked her final film appearance.

