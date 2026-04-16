Kangana Ranaut hails Dhurandhar, says there should be an ‘entirely separate film’ on Ajit Doval: ‘Madhavan was terrific’

Dhurandhar The Revenge is continuing its dream run at the box office, drawing glowing praise from both the industry and audiences. In both Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), R Madhavan plays the lead role of Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The character is heavily inspired by and based on India's real-life National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has praised the Ranveer Singh-starrer for reigniting the audience's interest. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut gives glowing review to Dhurandhar: ‘Khoob kambal kutayi karo in Pakistani terrorists ki’)

What Kangana said

Kangana Ranaut has praised R Madhavan's performance in Dhurandhar.

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During a chat with ANI, Kangana said, “The film industry, in a way, was becoming disconnected from the country. Audience participation had declined, studios were depleting, and people didn't want to watch these films anymore. South Indian films received a greater entry and much recognition, especially because of their culture-focused content and regionally relevant stories. With such relevant films, people want to watch them. The country has identified such films. You can see how the film has done an amazing business as people wanted to see their own stories. Dhurandhar has revived the film industry and gave a new hope."

She continued, “Madhavan was terrific in the film. I have met Ajit Doval ji and he has got a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then an actor would be able to do justice to his character. But Madhavan was very close. He is a very good actor.”

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{{^usCountry}} R Madhavan and Kangana have worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. About Dhurandhar: The Revenge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} R Madhavan and Kangana have worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. About Dhurandhar: The Revenge {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film, now in its fourth week, is still going strong at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film, now in its fourth week, is still going strong at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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