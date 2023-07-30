Kangana Ranaut says ‘womaniser superstar’ begged her to date him, doesn't love his wife

Actor Kangana Ranaut has dug up her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan once again. She shared a bunch of posts on Instagram Stories after someone told her that a person was scamming others and hacking their account by pretending to be her representative. Kangana recalled how she too was scammed by a person pretending to be Hrithik once. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Kangana's posts about Hrithik

Kangana Ranaut has been sharing wild posts about her Bollywood colleagues.

Sharing a post about the same, she wrote, “Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour...”

She also talked about how ‘film mafia’ operate when it comes to films' box office collections. “They buy fake bulk tickets and manipulate collections also inflate to unreasonable proportions.... They also spy and buy Whatsapp data I always see information about my contracts and personal life being exploited.... These are not just talentless stupid people.... They have criminal tendencies... very scary ... @cybercrimehelp.mumbai please take action,” she wrote.

Kangana attacks Ranbir and Alia

She then dragged Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in another post. She said that Ranbir begged her to date him, though she did not take any names. “Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house and begged me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me, when I questioned this shady behaviour he said he was getting a trilogy to date a papa ki pari who he didn't love, I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation, he too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts till I blocked all and then I felt he hacked all my devices.... He even said his marriage was fake and baby is a trick of promote the movie .... I was beyond appalled... I still can't believe if anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren't humans they are demons ...that's why I am determined to destroy them .... Dharma's main purpose is to destroy Adharma .... That's what Shri Krishna said in Geeta,” she said.

Despite her repeated attacks, Ranbir and Alia have never spoken about Kangana or retaliated.

