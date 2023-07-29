Kangana Ranaut slams Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, says Karan Johar has made ‘daily soap’ with 250 crore

Kangana calls Rocky Aur Rani ‘fake’

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday and wrote, “Audience can't be fooled anymore. They have rejected atrocious and creatively poor films full of fake sets and over the top fake costumes, who dresses like this in real life also where are tacky houses like those in Delhi??? What rubbish!!!! Shame on Karan Johar for copying his own vintage movies of the nineties… also how come he spend 250 cr on this stupidity? Who gives them this kind of money's while real talent struggle to get funds !!!”

Rocky Aur Rani vs Oppenheimer

Kangana also compared Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to last week's Hollywood release, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, based on the life of nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. She wrote, “Indian audiences watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur yahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs ₹250 cr to make a daily soap …. ??? Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it … Don't waste funds it's not easy time for the industry, retire now and let young film makers make new and revolutionary films …”

Kangana to Ranveer Singh

Kangana also schooled Ranveer on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense … he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji (Dharmendra) or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can't identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heroes how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity….. They look manly and dignified… people don't ruin the culture in our country (join hands emoji).”

Meanwhile, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been getting rave reviews and also earned ₹11.10 crore on day one of release.

