Kangana Ranaut impressed by Rakul Preet Singh's golfing skills: 'Sadhguru says great things about your game'

Rakul Preet Singh has many talents and golf is just one of them. The actor recently joined former cricketer Kapil Dev and spiritual leader Sadhguru for a game of golf in Washington DC. They were in the US for an ATA convention. Among those impressed with Rakul's golfing skills is actor Kangana Ranaut who took to Instagram to pen a special note of apfor her. Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises new Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana shared a picture of Rakul playing gold on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a woman… @sadhguru says great things about your game @rakulpreet,” along with clapping hands emojis.

Kangana Ranaut praised Rakul Preet Singh.

On Saturday, Rakul had shared a video of her playing golf with Kapil Dev and Sadhguru on Instagram and had captioned it, “What better than kickstarting ATA convention at Washington DC with @sadhguru @therealkapildev.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul was last seen alongside John Abraham in Attack and in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, Runway34. She has several more films in pipeline.

Rakul has Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer campus comedy drama titled Doctor G, Indra Kumar's Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar's Mission Cinderella. She will also be seen playing the quality control head of a condom factory in Chhatriwali. Rakul says the film aims to "destigmatise" the conversation around the use of protection in a subtle, entertaining way.

The actor said her upcoming slate is an attempt to show the audience how she can essay diverse roles. "I play a gynaecologist in Doctor G, which is a fantastic script. Then there is the film with Akshay sir which will feature me in a different space. As these films come, I want them to get appreciated. All that I am looking at is to get more opportunities, have more makers believe in me and do a wide variety of roles," she told PTI in an interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON