Kangana Ranaut schools people calling her traditional headpiece crown: 'Even Indians don’t know about their heritage’

Kangana Ranaut has schooled all those who called her headpiece a ‘crown’ after the actor shared pictures of herself from a stunning new photoshoot. On Sunday, Kangana had shared pictures of herself in a colourful lehenga with the headpiece adding to the regal look. She has now explained she wore a traditional Indian jewellery piece, and not a ‘crown’. Also read: Kangana Ranaut bids goodbye to airport looks after 'starting the trend', says she ‘was brainwashed by fashion industry’ Kangana Ranaut had shared pictures in a traditional headpiece.

Kangana shares details of her headpiece

Reacting to a news portal which called it a crown, Kangana tweeted on Monday, “It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos …”

Kangana's tweet about her headpiece.

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of women in similar headpieces.

She also took to Instagram Stories to share similar pictures of Punjabi women wearing Saggi and wrote, “Traditional Saggi Phool in Punjab.” She shared another picture of a woman in a headpiece and captioned it, “Various headgears in Himachal.”

Kangana's post on Instagram

Kangana had posted a few long shots and close up shots of her look on Instagram with the caption: “You don’t choose your dreams … they choose you … trust and take that leap.” She posted a video as well and wrote, “Love is not a choice that you can make … honestly there is no way out … you have no other choice.”

Her Emergency co-star Anupam Kher had commented on her post, “You look stunning!! Jai Ho.”

Kangana occasionally shares pictures of her in ethnic attires like lehengas, salwar suits, anarkalis and sarees. She recently bid goodbye to adhering to the trend of airport looks after taking credit for starting the same.

Kangana to not serve airport looks anymore

Sharing several of her airport looks, she wrote last week, “Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment.”

"Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON