Kangana Ranaut is happy as Nawazuddin breaks silence over feud with ex-wife: 'Silence doesn't always give us peace'

Kangana Ranaut has supported fellow actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui after he released a statement breaking his silence on his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui's allegations against him. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana wrote, "Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab (sir)...silence does not always give us peace... I am glad you issued this statement (folding hands emoji)." (Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on ex-wife's claims, says Aaliya 'only wants money')

Taking to Twitter, she re-posted the statement and wrote, “Silence doesn’t always give us peace, @Nawazuddin_S saab (sir), there are many fans and well wishers of yours who care to know your side of the story.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram on Monday and shared a long note. His statement read, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (show) will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express--1. First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a note.

A part of his statement also read, "She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."

This isn't the first time Kangana has come out in support of Nawazuddin. Last month, Aaliya posted a recent video of her verbal spat with her ex-husband as he stood outside the gate of the house.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Itna dukk ho raha hai yeh sab dekh ke...Nawaz saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai...unhone apna sab kuch family ko de diya, kai saal rent pe rahe rickshaw mein TWS ki shoot pe aate the abhi last year toh yeh Bangalow? sad looking all these...(Nawaz sir is being humiliated like this outside his home...he gave his everything to his family, he stayed at a rented place for several years..he used to take a rickshaw to TWS shoot. Only last year he bought this bungalow and now his ex-wife came to claim it)..so sad." TWS is Nawazuddin's upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru.

She also wrote, "I never met the ex-wife but now suddenly she has taken over the bungalow and not allowing him to enter, I just saw he is standing on the road and she is making videos of such a big star, kya badmashi hai yeh (what wickedness is this), I feel like crying... it's not easy to make money from acting jobs, actors work very hard, how can she just decide to keep the house and lock him outside like that."

Last month, the Bombay High Court suggested Nawazuddin and Aaliya try and amicably resolve their differences pertaining to their two minor children. He had moved HC with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction to his ex-wife to reveal the whereabouts of their children.

