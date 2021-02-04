Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Taapsee Pannu, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden on nation'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has attacked actor Taapsee Pannu, who in a recent tweet made an indirect comment about the social media outcry that Rihanna's comment on the farmers' protests evoked. Taapsee seemingly commented on Rihanna's tweet, and the 'India against propaganda' social media hashtag that trended hours later.

Kangana, in her response to Taapsee, described her a 'B-grade' actor, and a 'freeloader'. Kangana on Wednesday was involved in another Twitter back-and-forth with singer Diljit Dosanjh, who supported Rihanna publicly.

"B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ..."

Taapsee in her tweet had written, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut launches new attack against Rihanna, compares her to Neha Kakkar, suggests she's been paid

On Tuesday, Rihanna had shared a news story about the ongoing farmers' protests, asking, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!" Kangana reacted to this and said, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty; filmmaker Karan Johar; and producer Ekta Kapoor, among others, all used similar language in Twitter posts on Wednesday, calling for unity.

Follow @htshowbiz for more