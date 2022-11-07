Kangana Ranaut likes Instagram post about birth of Alia Bhatt's daughter after years of feud

Actor Kangana Ranaut might not be among many celebrities who rushed to congratulate the new parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, but it seems like she silently liked a post about them. Alia and Ranbir posted a joint statement on Instagram announcing the arrival of their baby daughter. Kangana who was last seen attacking Ranbir and Alia’s film Brahmastra, double tapped on Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor's re-shared post about them. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become proud parents to baby girl, confirms Riddhima Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir’s post read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love.” Alia is admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. She tied the knot with Ranbir in April this year.

Kangana Ranaut liked Alia Bhatt's Instagram post.

Previously, Kangana has been critical of Alia, especially on the topic of nepotism and ‘Bollywood mafia’. She even once called Alia ‘mediocre.’ After Alia and Ranbir announced the news of their first child in late June, ahead of Brahmastra release, Kangana went on to attack their film. She called their unborn baby a ‘PR’ exercise as well.

Kangana had tweeted against Brahmastra and slammed its producer, Karan Johar, claiming that he is feeding lies to the audience. She said in a series of Instagram Stories, “This is what happens when you try to sell a lie, @karanjohar in every show forces people to call @aliabhatt and Ranbir best actors and @ayan_mukerji a genius…slowly he started to believe this lie…what else explains the 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life…Fox studio in India had to sell itself to fund this film…How many more studios will be closed because of these clowns?”

“Their groupism is coming to bite them now… Wedding to baby PR, controlled the media, jailed KRK, bought reviews, bought tickets… they can do everything dishonest but can’t make a good honest film…” she also added.

Meanwhile, Kangana's friendly like to Alia and Ranbir's post has grabbed the attention of many social media user. Taking to Reddit, one of them wrote, “Despite the differences, there is nothing wrong with appreciating good news. Especially childbirth.” “Hope she stays this way, she's a fine talent, she just need to stay away from unnecessary controversy,” added another one. Someone also pointed out, “Kangu (Kangana Ranaut) is a very complicated person.”

