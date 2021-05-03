Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut likes tweet calling Sonu Sood a 'fraud' who is 'using a crisis to make money'
Kangana Ranaut likes tweet calling Sonu Sood a 'fraud' who is 'using a crisis to make money'

Kangana Ranaut has liked a tweet by a Twitter user which claimed that Sonu Sood is 'using' the Covid-19 pandemic 'to make money'. The user shared posters for oxygen concentrating machines worth lakhs, which also featured Sonu.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut liked a tweet that called Sonu Sood a 'fraud.'

Kangana Ranaut has liked a tweet that accuses Sonu Sood of being a 'fraud.' On Monday, a Twitter user shared advertisement images in which Sonu was seen promoting oxygen concentrating machines.

The machines cost lakhs of Rupees. The Twitter user shared the posters and said, "Such a fraud using a crisis to make money Oxygen concentrator Rs. 2 lakh." Over 2,700 people, including Kangana, liked the tweet. At the time of reporting, the tweet was retweeted by almost 800 people.

Kangana Ranaut, on Twitter, liked a tweet which called Sonu Sood a 'fraud.'

The actor has been endorsing this brand since 2020. A press release on the brand's website states the brand joined hands with Sonu to be the "face of the company’s new range of Oximeters and Infrared Thermometers." The statement revealed that the actor was roped in to "educate people across the country about the correct use of these medical devices and how they are vital in monitoring one’s health."

Sonu and Kangana were a part of Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi before he decided to step down from the project. Kangana had claimed that he refused to work under a female director. Sonu clarified that it wasn't the case. The actor, while speaking with Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, revealed, "80% of my scenes were chopped off and the scenes that I was narrated were not there." After speaking with Kangana and understanding her vision, Sonu told her that he wasn't 'comfortable in shooting what she is asking me to do.'

Sonu, in the past year, has been working towards amplifying calls for resources and helping those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has helped immigrants, students, and has been working towards procuring medical oxygen for those battling Covid-19's second wave. He recently shared a video showing his phone ringing constantly with messages from people asking for help.

Sonu recently urged the government to provide free education to children who lost their parents to Covid-19. Applauding his efforts, Priyanka Chopra deemed him as a 'visionary philanthropist'.

Kangana, on the other hand, protested the idea of 'forcefully' take oxygen from the environment. "Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees," she tweeted on Monday.

