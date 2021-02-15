Kangana Ranaut lists her achievements: 'Ran away from home, captured by underworld, squashed villains by 21'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has patted herself on the back once again. A few days after comparing herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Tom Cruise, Marlon Brando and others, she has listed her accomplishments in life.

In a tweet on Monday, Kangana wrote that she defied odds to become a home-owner at the age of 21.

She wrote, "Left home at the age of 15 my father refused to help me in my struggle,was on my own, was captured by underworld mafia at 16, At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life,was a successful actress a national award winner owner of my first house in Mumbai city posh location Bandra."

What triggered Kangana into making the comments is a matter of uncertainty. People took guesses in replies to her tweet. While some thought that it was a continuation of her previous tweet, about facing legal issues in connection to her properties in Mumbai, others thought that it was a comment on climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for her alleged role in the farmers' protest.

Kangana recently stirred up controversy after comparing herself to icons of the film industry. Rejecting the backlash, she suggested that Meryl Streep could never pull off a film like Queen. "Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth," she tweeted.

Challenging people to counter her argument, she'd tweeted, "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride."