Kangana Ranaut mocks Rahul Gandhi's EC protest march with ‘overacting’ jibe

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was detained by police while leading the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'vote chori' protest march to the Election Commission of India. Actor and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has now reacted to Rahul Gandhi's protest and said that he is ‘overacting’ in order to gain ‘sympathy.’ (Also read: Kangana Ranaut not enjoying her political career: ‘People come to me with problems like broken roads and naali’) Kangana Ranaut said that Rahul Gandhi is 'overacting' to gain sympathy.

What Kangana said

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana shared a news report of the coverage of the protests, which stated that Delhi Police has detained India bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi. Kangana took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and wrote in the caption, “Overacting wala lousy expression to gain sympathy (He is overacting with lousy expressions because he wants to gain sympathy).”

Kangana Ranaut via Instagram Stories.

About the protest

Delhi Police stopped the opposition march on Monday, as they deployed personnel and put up barricades at multiple points along the route to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident during the I.N.D.I.A. bloc protest march.

The protest march comes days after Rahul Gandhi's press conference last Thursday, in which he presented what he termed as an “atom bomb” of proof over the poll body resorting to "vote chori". He claimed that there was "vote chori" of 1,00,250 votes in a constituency with 11,965 duplicate voters in one assembly segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

Kangana Ranaut contested on BJP ticket and won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency. Kangana won in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh.

As far as her work in Bollywood is concerned, she was last seen in the film Emergency, which she also directed.