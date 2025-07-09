Kangana Ranaut not enjoying her political career: ‘People come to me with problems like broken roads and naali’

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut started her political career in 2024 when she won as a Member of Parliament for BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. Now, she has admitted that she is still finding her footing in politics and not entirely enjoying her political stint. Kangana Ranaut joined BJP in March 2024.

Kangana on her political career

Kangana spoke about her political career during a podcast on the YouTube channel Atman in Ravi (AIR). Kangana joined the BJP in March 2024. Kangana revealed that she ventured into politics after receiving an offer, which prompted her to give it a shot.

When asked if she was enjoying it, Kangana said, “I’m getting a hang of it. I wouldn’t say that I am enjoying it (politics). It’s a very different kind of work, more like social service. This hasn’t been my background. I’ve never thought of serving people”.

“I’ve fought for women’s rights, but that’s different... Somebody’s naali (drain) is broken, and I’m like, ‘But I am an MP and these people are coming to me with panchayat-level problems’. They don’t care. When they see you, they come to you with problems like MLAs, broken roads, and I tell them that’s a state government issue, and they say, ‘You have money, you use your own money’” she added.

When asked if she aspires to become Prime Minister one day, Kangana replied that she doesn't think she's competent enough for the role. That’s because social work has never been her background. She said that she has “lived a very selfish kind of life”.

More about Kangana Ranaut’s political journey

Kangana Ranaut contested on BJP ticket and won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency. Kangana won in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh. She was slapped by a CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport a day after the win. She also released a video after the incident, assuring her followers that she was safe and unharmed.

When it comes to Bollywood, she was most recently seen in Emergency. According to Variety, Kangana is now set to make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming horror film Blessed Be The Evil, produced by US-based Lions Movies. She will star alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone. The film is slated to begin production later this year in New York.