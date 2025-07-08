Kangana running away from responsibilities: Himachal Pradesh Cong chief

Congress party state president Pratibha Singh on Monday targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Parliament from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on her “no cabinet no fund” remark. Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh (File)

The actor-turned-politician made this remark while touring the Mandi on Sunday, days after the area was hit by flash floods resulting in death of 15 people and rendering 27 missing. The remark triggered a political row with Himachal minister and Pratibha’s son Vikramaditya Singh saying “you don’t need a chair to help someone”.

“I’ve been an MP. I know how much funds the Government of India allocates for relief work and disaster response. We can use the MP fund for such emergencies. I’ve personally reached out and helped people during such times. But now I don’t have any cabinet position. I am not anyone,” Pratibha said on Tuesday, after paying homage to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh on his fourth death anniversary. The event, held at the Congress headquarters in Shimla was attended by party leaders, workers, and family members of the late leader.

Accusing Kangana of “running away from her responsibilities”, Pratibha said “Kangana is running away from her responsibilities, she can spend her MP fund on distributing ration in disaster affected areas, building roads and paths, but she is crying about not having funds and cabinet among the devastation hit people of the constituency.”

“I don’t know what language she (Kangana Ranaut) is using . People of Mandi are already regretting electing her. It is the MP’s duty to raise state’s voice in Delhi,” she said, adding “If she participates in the Parliament session, she should raise the issue of the extensive damage in Himachal. Only then will Himachal get the attention it deserves.”

“This is not a time to play politics. Both parties’ workers are engaged in relief work. We all must raise our voice before the Centre. Relief should be released immediately,” she said. “I’ve been told that in many areas, people are facing food shortages. Ration is being air-dropped by helicopters. This is extremely tragic,” Singh said.

Unveiling of the former CM Virbhadra Singh’s statue deferred

Unveiling of statue of Congress stalwart and former chief minister has been deferred owing to the ongoing devastation due to monsoon.

“Given the current calamity in Himachal, and the heavy rains, we are now considering postponing the programme scheduled for July 15. A new date will be finalised based on the situation,” she said.