Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui laugh out loud in pic from Tiku Weds Sheru set: 'Good jokes only please'

On Thursday actor-producer Kangana Ranaut gave a sneak peek from the sets of her production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the picture shared by her, she was seen laughing with actor Nawazuddin. In the caption, Kangana praised her co-star for his “good jokes.”

Posting the picture, Kangana wrote, “Good jokes only pls. @Nawazuddin.siddiqui knows how to crack one. #TikuWedsSheru.” In the picture, Kangana and Nawazuddin appears to be catching up on the sets of the upcoming film. Have a look:

Kangana Ranaut shares picture from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. (Instagram)

Tiku Weds Sheru will mark Kangana’s first production under the banner Manikarnika Films Production. The film will star Nawazuddin and television actor-social media influencer Avneet Kaur in the lead role.

On November 8, Kangana shared the first poster of Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin, and wrote, “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil se milte hain (Whenever I meet people, I meet them with all my heart, else I don’t even meet them in their dreams). Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru.” Introducing Avneet as Tiku, Kangana captioned her second poster, “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf Tiku. (Either stays long enough, or leave by the evening).”

Tiku Weds Sheru will mark the reunion of Kangana Ranaut with director Sai Kabir. The duo had previously worked together on the 2014 film Revolver Rani.

On Wednesday, Kangana made headlines when she slammed actor-comedian Vir Das for his viral video, titled Two Indias, in which he said that Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night. She also demanded that action be taken against him. Kangana wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world... after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”

Meanwhile, Kangana, who was last seen in Thalaivii, will be seen next in Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress had recently wrapped the shooting of Tejas in which she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer. As of now, she is working on Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.