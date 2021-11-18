Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui laugh out loud in pic from Tiku Weds Sheru set: 'Good jokes only please'
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui laugh out loud in pic from Tiku Weds Sheru set: 'Good jokes only please'

On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a picture from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. 
Kangana Ranaut shares picture from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday actor-producer Kangana Ranaut gave a sneak peek from the sets of her production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the picture shared by her, she was seen laughing with actor Nawazuddin. In the caption, Kangana praised her co-star for his “good jokes.”

Posting the picture, Kangana wrote, “Good jokes only pls. @Nawazuddin.siddiqui knows how to crack one. #TikuWedsSheru.” In the picture, Kangana and Nawazuddin appears to be catching up on the sets of the upcoming film. Have a look:

Kangana Ranaut shares picture from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. (Instagram)

Tiku Weds Sheru will mark Kangana’s first production under the banner Manikarnika Films Production. The film will star Nawazuddin and television actor-social media influencer Avneet Kaur in the lead role.

RELATED STORIES

On November 8, Kangana shared the first poster of Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin, and wrote, “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil se milte hain (Whenever I meet people, I meet them with all my heart, else I don’t even meet them in their dreams). Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru.” Introducing Avneet as Tiku, Kangana captioned her second poster, “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf Tiku. (Either stays long enough, or leave by the evening).”

Tiku Weds Sheru will mark the reunion of Kangana Ranaut with director Sai Kabir. The duo had previously worked together on the 2014 film Revolver Rani.

Read More: Kangana Ranaut digs out Vir Das’ old tweet, calls him ‘creepy’ after demanding action against him for ‘Two Indias’ video

On Wednesday, Kangana made headlines when she slammed actor-comedian Vir Das for his viral video, titled Two Indias, in which he said that Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night. She also demanded that action be taken against him. Kangana wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world... after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”

Meanwhile, Kangana, who was last seen in Thalaivii, will be seen next in Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress had recently wrapped the shooting of Tejas in which she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer. As of now, she is working on Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut nawazuddin siddiqui
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena welcomes 'sweater weather', shares selfie from Pataudi Palace. See pic

5

Malaika clicked outside yoga studio, Ahan and Tara pose together. See pics

Yodha first look: Sidharth is 'fastening' seat belt for KJo's first action film

Inside Anushka Ranjan’s pre-wedding bash: Sussanne-Arslan, Vaani attend
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP