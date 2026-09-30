Before Koffee With Karan says goodbye: 5 moments that became Bollywood pop-culture history

Fans were left heartbroken after Karan Johar announced on Wednesday that the upcoming Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the show’s final season. For years, the couch has been a place where Bollywood’s biggest stars have let their guard down, shared gossip, laughed at themselves and opened up about some deeply personal moments. The much-loved and much-talked-about chat show, which began in 2004, is now preparing to bid farewell.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the show’s final season.

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As Karan announces the finale, let’s revisit some of the most memorable and iconic moments from Koffee With Karan.

Kangana, Karan and nepotism

Season 5 of the talk show ignited the nepotism debate that would continue to dominate conversations around Bollywood for years. Kangana Ranaut appeared on the couch alongside Saif Ali Khan and famously took a jibe at Karan Johar, calling him “the flag-bearer of nepotism” and the “movie mafia”.

The exchange went on to become one of the most talked-about moments in the show’s history and fuelled a larger conversation around nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Karan later stated in interviews that he was taken aback by Kangana’s sweeping statements. It also marked the beginning of the public feud between Karan and Kangana that has continued over the years.

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Deepika and Sonam team up against Ranbir

{{^usCountry}} Season 3 saw Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor join forces and hold nothing back while talking about Deepika’s then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. During the episode, Deepika infamously suggested that Ranbir should endorse a condom brand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 3 saw Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor join forces and hold nothing back while talking about Deepika’s then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. During the episode, Deepika infamously suggested that Ranbir should endorse a condom brand. {{/usCountry}}

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The remark drew a reaction from Ranbir’s father, late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who criticised the actors for their comments.

Kareena and Priyanka’s accent feud

It was also Season 3 when another memorable celebrity rivalry played out on the show. Kareena Kapoor took a jibe at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and asked, “Where does she get that accent from?” during one of the segments.

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Later, Priyanka appeared on the show and was asked about Kareena’s question. The Barfi actor gave a perfect response: “The same place her boyfriend (Saif Ali Khan) gets it from.”

The two actors, however, eventually buried the hatchet and appeared together on later seasons of Koffee With Karan. They have since maintained their friendship and are often seen cheering each other on social media.

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Alia Bhatt’s presidential blunder

Alia Bhatt gave Koffee With Karan one of its most iconic moments when she made her debut on the show. During a trivia quiz, Alia confidently named “Prithviraj Chavan” as the President of India instead of Pranab Mukherjee, who was the President at that time.

The blunder led to extensive trolling online, but Alia took the joke in her stride. She later appeared in an AIB parody video and laughed at her own mistake, turning an embarrassing moment into one of the most memorable sketches of AIB.

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Emraan Hashmi called Aishwarya Rai ‘plastic’

In Season 4, Emraan Hashmi stirred controversy when he associated the word “plastic” with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the rapid-fire round. He also called Mallika Sherawat “overrated”.

Years later, Emraan expressed regret over his comment and said that he would like to apologise to Aishwarya for the remark.