Kangana Ranaut offers India's Got Talent contestant chance to be Sita's voice in her film Sita- The Incarnation. Watch

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to play Sita in upcoming Hindi-language devotional drama film Sita- The Incarnation, has asked India's Got Talent Ishita Vishwakarma to become the voice of Sita in the film. A new promo of the show's upcoming special episode Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which will have Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sindhu and ace dancer Terence Lewis as its celebrity guests, featured a video message for Ishita from Kangana. The episode, which will celebrate India's history, will be aired this weekend. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut played Sita at the age of 12 in a school play, shares throwback pic

Ishita was offered a song in Sita- The Incarnation by IGT judge Manoj Muntashir in an earlier episode. Manoj, impressed with Ishita's performance of Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai and Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi, had asked Ishita, “I am writing a film named Sita. I would like to ask you if you would like to be goddess Sita’s voice?”

A new promo of the upcoming episode showed Ishita getting a surprise message in which Kangana Ranaut officially welcomed her onboard the film. The actor said, "Main chahti hu ki aap meri aane waali film Incarnation Sita ki aawaz banein," before folding her hands.

#KanganaRanaut ne diya humari contestant #IshitaGotTalent ko apni film mein Sita ki aawaaz banne ke liye di badhaaiyaan! Dekhiye unke iss proud moment ko #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/8kkdHehHCX — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 25, 2022

The video shared by Sony TV on Friday also showed Ishita leaving IGT judges Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir teary-eyed with her performance of "Vande Mataram." The judges also gave her a standing ovation, before Shilpa went on the stage and gave Ishita a shawl as a mark of respect.

As per a report in indianexpress.com, the episode will also feature an appearance from Sita - The Incarnation director Alaukik Desai and producer Anshita Desai. They will present Ishita with a signing amount to welcome her to the team. Lyricist and IGT judge Manoj Muntashir will also take Ishita’s live test by getting her to sing a few lines written by him on the spot.

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. Ishita is a popular contestant on the show and is affectionately nicknamed "Choti Lata" after late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

