Kangana Ranaut played Sita at the age of 12 in a school play, shares throwback pic

Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback picture on Instagram, revealing that she had essayed the character of Hindu deity Sita in her childhood.

The image showed a young Kangana, dressed as Sita in a red saree, making a hand gesture as if blessing her followers. She also had flowers in her hair. Another girl stood by her side and was dressed as a saint.

Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, "I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in a school. Ha ha..Sita Ramchandra Ki Jai. " Kangana Ranaut's new post.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Kangana will essay the lead role of Sita in The Incarnation Sita. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai. Kangana had also shared a poster on her Instagram page.

"What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology.Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief," the director tweeted. Kangana shared a screenshot of the tweet and wrote, “Thank you for this opportunity."

Last year, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had shared the same picture on Twitter. Sharing Kangana’s childhood picture on Twitter, Rangoli wrote, “Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared.”

Kangana Ranaut was most recently seen in Thalaivi. The film was based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late actor J Jayalalithaa. Kangana essayed the titular role in the film that hit theatres last week. Next up, she has two action films lined up - Tejas and Dhaakad.

