Kangana Ranaut on how one should treat villains in life: 'Make them comedians'

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video from one of her old interviews in which she can be seen talking about how as women they should never wait to get their due, instead, they should get it themselves. She also penned a note about how one should turn villains into comedians. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says 'mastermind' Aamir Khan is behind boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend

The note, shared on her Instagram Stories, read: “I never liked the idea of using emotions such as humiliations, failures or any other kind of unfair treatment like bullying done to us, using those experiences as a fuel to ignite our ambition or self worth, that's never a good idea never see yourself from the eyes of those who fail to appreciate you but use their criticism to grow… and when you grow don't forget to rub it in their faces and have fun. After all what is life without a good laugh. Those who want to be villains in your life make them comedians and it will be a good story… direct it yourself.”

Kangana Ranaut shared a note on Instagram.

The video was from her interview to BBC News, where she talked about how despite several negative and discouraging reactions from many, she didn't change her understanding of herself and went on to make it big in the film industry. She captioned the video on her Instagram Stories, "For someone who was humiliated for not ale to speak English represented India in an international summit."

Kangana is currently working on her directorial, titled Emergency. She has already unveiled her look as Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher's look as Jayaprakash Narayan and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Her last release, Dhaakad, fell flat at the box office as it released in theatres in May. She had completed the shoot of her another release, Tejas a few months before and is also producing a film, titled Tiku Weds Sheru. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

