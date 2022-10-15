Kangana Ranaut pairs her 600 saree with Dior bag, says 'style isn't slave to international brands'

Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video from her airport diaries and encouraged people to opt for local brands. She claimed to wear a saree worth ₹600 from Kolkata. She also appeared to be carrying the Lady Dior bag that retails at about ₹3.5 lakh in India. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares journey from being considered ‘village clown’ to sitting in front rows of top fashion weeks

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “This sari I bought from Kolkata for 600 rupees…style is not slave to international brands, be an ultra nationalist, promote your own…every action of yours must benefit this nation..you buy local it feeds many families…Vocal for local. Jai Hind.”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

Kangana recently hosted Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur at her home in Manali. She posted photos from their breakfast and said in Hindi, “Had the fortune to meet the honourable Himachal CM Jairam Thakur ji at home today. His simplicity and love for Himachal is inspirational.” “My mother had prepared babru and Himachali bhalle for the CM for breakfast,” she also revealed what she served the CM.

Kangana keeps flying between Mumbai and Manali for work and family. She is currently working on her upcoming film Emergency. In the political drama, she will be essaying the role of former PM Indira Gandhi. She will direct the film. Sharing an update from the making of the film, she said on Instagram, “Final draft is a myth…This is 15th draft and we will keep revising till the last day of the shoot.”

Besides Emergency, Kangana also has Tejas, where she will be seen as an Air Force pilot. Kangana was last seen in her first action flick Dhaakad, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Later it found some popularity after its digital debut on Zee5.

