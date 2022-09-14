Kangana Ranaut re-shares post featuring Indira Gandhi and Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Remembering these great women'. See pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut has re-shared a post featuring former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Queen Elizabeth II. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana reposted the black and white photo originally shared by makeup and hair designer Lizzi Lawson Zeiss on her Instagram Stories. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut gets dengue but continues to work on Emergency)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Indira Gandhi draped a saree while the queen wore a dress. Both of them looked away from the camera in the picture. It was clicked in November 1983 when Queen Elizabeth II visited India. Lizzi wrote, "Remembering both of these great women. Strength, courage and loyalty #Queens." She also tagged Kangana.

In the photo, Indira Gandhi draped a saree while the queen wore a dress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indira became the third Prime Minister of India and to date remains the only woman prime minister of the country. The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, she served as the prime minister from January 1966-March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned from February 6, 1952, until her death earlier this month. Her reign of over 70 years is the longest of any British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in history.

Kangana reshared the post featuring Indira as she is filming the movie, Emergency, in which she will be seen portraying the role of the former Prime Minister. The film marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the film, Anupam Kher will be seen as J P Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry will play Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Vishak Nair will be seen as Sanjay Gandhi. Emergency has been written and directed by Kangana. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad which failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be seen in Tejas in which she portrays the role of an Indian Air Force officer. She will also be making her debut as a producer with her next production venture Tiku weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON