Kangana Ranaut reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row: ‘Jab apki haisiyat badti toh dushman bhi badte hain’

The drama surrounding Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from Don 3 shows no signs of slowing down, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) tightening its stand against the actor. Now, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has shared her comments on Ranveer Singh amid the controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3.

What Kangana said

Kangana Ranaut has come out in defence of Ranveer Singh in the FWICE ban row.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kangana was present at the trailer launch of her upcoming release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, on Tuesday. During the event, when she was asked to comment on Ranveer Singh's ban, she replied, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody! (smiles) Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab aapki haisiyat badti hain toh aapke dushman bhi badte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain… zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kai tarah ke obstacles aatey hain you can't have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta, everything is going to be fine eventually.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} (Translation: I want to say that when a person has more status, their enemies also grow. It is not possible that with more status there will no enemies. Then Ranveer must also wonder how much he has grown today that he has so many enemies! That's alright, when we move ahead in life, then there are many obstacles. I have faced a lot and still I am doing well. It does not matter) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Translation: I want to say that when a person has more status, their enemies also grow. It is not possible that with more status there will no enemies. Then Ranveer must also wonder how much he has grown today that he has so many enemies! That's alright, when we move ahead in life, then there are many obstacles. I have faced a lot and still I am doing well. It does not matter) {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} About Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 dispute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 dispute {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the actor later dismissed.

The FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan Akhtar approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following this, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement addressing the dispute on his behalf. It read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.” The spokesperson further added that Ranveer does not wish to comment on the matter any further.

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Kangana Ranaut under Manikarnika Films and Pen Studios. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON