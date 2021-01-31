IND USA
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hansal Mehta disowning Simran: 'Accha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Hansal Mehta's tweet in which he had called making Simran a 'mistake'. Kangana joked that she should sing a sad song to let him know how his words have hurt her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran. He later walked out of the project and has often called it a mistake of his career.

After filmmaker Hansal Mehta once again criticised his own film Simran, its lead star Kangana Ranaut has reacted. Replying to a recent tweet by him, Kangana even quoted a sad song for him.

Talking about how he used to support social activist Anna Hazare and then the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Hansal had said in a tweet that everyone makes mistakes in their lives, much like how he made Simran. "I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran," he had written in a tweet.

A Twitter user replied to him, saying that Simran was among the more successful films of his career. Hansal replied, saying "Uffff... how frustrated you are... burnol chahiye?"

Responding to the conversation on Sunday, Kangana wrote, "That’s true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing ‘achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka (look how you have repaid me for my love)'."

Hansal replied to her saying that he still thought of her as a good actor. "Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness," he wrote.

Earlier last year, Hansal had defended her when a Twitter user mocked the actor for recommending books. “Kangana Ranaut is now recommending books. The end of the world is near,” one person wrote on Twitter, to which Mehta responded saying, “That is a terribly mean and mocking thing to say. Reeks of snobbery.”

Hansal had previously talked about disowning the 2017 film. Simran writer Apurva Asrani had claimed in interviews that Kangana had taken over as de facto director of the film after Hansal had quit the project. She had even called him 'spineless' and 'coward' too.

Also read: Disha Patani gets a kiss from Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna on their day out. See pics

Talking about the film, Hansal had told Huffington Post in an interview, “I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it’s…It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it’s difficult to speak about it. I don’t even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem.”

kangana ranaut controversy

