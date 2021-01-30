IND USA
Hansal Mehta jokes about his mistake of supporting Anna Hazare: 'All of us make mistakes. I made Simran'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that he had once supported Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal but now considers them to be mistakes. Much like his experience of making the 2017 film Simran.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:06 PM IST

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta never minces his words while reacting to issues on social media or standing against people whom he doesn't agree with. He has now claimed that he doesn't regret supporting social activist Anna Hazare but has instead learnt from his mistakes, like his film Simran.

Hansal had shared several laughing emojis in reaction to a tweet about Anna Hazare withdrawing his decision of 'Aamaran Anshan (indefinite hunger strike)' at Ralegan Siddhi after meeting Devendra Fadnavis and Kailash Chowdhary. Anna Hazare on Friday said he won't be proceeding with his planned indefinite fast against the new farm laws.

He later tweeted, "I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran."


Hansal had previously disowned the 2017 film that starred Kangana Ranaut and turned out to be a dud at the box office. The actor had reportedly called Mehta ‘spineless’ and ‘coward’. Simran writer Apurva Asrani had claimed in interviews that Kangana had taken over as de facto director of the film after Mehta quit the project.

Talking about the film, Hansal had told Huffington Post in an interview, “I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it’s…It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it’s difficult to speak about it. I don’t even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem.”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'dream mom-in-law', gossips about Raj Kundra. See pics

He had, however, chosen to keep quiet ahead of the film's release. Talking about it much later, he had said on Twitter, “I chose to remain silent before the film released because there was no way I could sabotage a film that had the efforts of so many people at stake. I chose to remain silent after the release because I was relieved that the film was finally out and I did not want to re-live what I had endured. I had to move on for my own sanity.”

