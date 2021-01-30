Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'dream mom-in-law', gossips about Raj Kundra. See pics
Shilpa Shetty is blessed to have a doting mother-in-law in Usha Rani Kundra and has shared a few pictures from their time together. She mentioned that the two enjoy gossiping about her husband Raj Kundra.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "Gossiping about her son, @TheRajKundra ... my Dream Mom-in-law #saturdayvibe #love #gratitude #mominlaw #laughs #fun." The pictures show the two sitting in their garden area, laughing while having a fun conversation.
The post received a lot of love from her fans who showered hearts in the comments section. A fan reacted, "How sweet." Another commented, "sooooo cute... both are looking..." One more said, "Rare to see but very refreshing."
Shilpa is very close to her mom-in-law and had wished her on her 69th birthday by sharing a video of them dancing to Punjabi song Sauda Khara Khara. Calling her a rockstar, she wrote, “Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always. We love you. #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance.”
Also read: Hrithik Roshan praises Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao's performance in The White Tiger: 'Take a bow'
During the lockdown, Shilpa had hailed her mother-in-law for following a strict fitness regime despite being “highly diabetic”. Sharing a video of her workout, she wrote on Instagram, “My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start.”
“She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all," she added.
Shilpa will now be seen in Hungama 2. She had also wrapped up the shooting of Nikamma last year.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'dream mom-in-law', gossips about Raj Kundra. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renee Sen praises actor Darsheel Safary, calls him 'an amazing friend'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Neil Nitin Mukesh played a younger Govinda as a child actor, see pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 viewers slam Rakhi's behaviour, Justice League's release date out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan praises Priyanka, Rajkummar's performance in The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika and Ranveer dine out, watch her give Avantika Malik a hug while leaving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam drop off Suhana at airport in his fancy car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post, promises revenge 'will be served’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer might not get it, but Deepika continues to do her own grocery shopping
- Deepika Padukone, who recently revealed that her husband, Ranveer Singh, doesn't quite understand her wanting to do all her domestic duties herself, was spotted grocery shopping on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The curious case of accountability: Where do actors stand?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Is Kajal Aggarwal's husband a rich person?': sister Nisha answers fan question
- Kajal Aggarwal's sister, Nisha, had a classy response when a fan asked if Kajal's husband is 'a very rich person'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya gives a shout-out to rumoured boyfriend Meezaan as he wins award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam's husband posts emotional throwback pic, but all fan wants is free shoes
- Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, has shared a throwback picture from pre-coronavirus days. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu: I was on a big guilt trip when five of my films had to be rescheduled after the lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribhanga actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi: Want to concentrate on lead parts in Hindi films now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox