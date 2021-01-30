Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'dream mom-in-law', gossips about Raj Kundra. See pics

Shilpa Shetty is blessed to have a doting mother-in-law in Usha Rani Kundra and has shared a few pictures from their time together. She mentioned that the two enjoy gossiping about her husband Raj Kundra.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "Gossiping about her son, @TheRajKundra ... my Dream Mom-in-law #saturdayvibe #love #gratitude #mominlaw #laughs #fun." The pictures show the two sitting in their garden area, laughing while having a fun conversation.





The post received a lot of love from her fans who showered hearts in the comments section. A fan reacted, "How sweet." Another commented, "sooooo cute... both are looking..." One more said, "Rare to see but very refreshing."

Shilpa is very close to her mom-in-law and had wished her on her 69th birthday by sharing a video of them dancing to Punjabi song Sauda Khara Khara. Calling her a rockstar, she wrote, “Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always. We love you. #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance.”





During the lockdown, Shilpa had hailed her mother-in-law for following a strict fitness regime despite being “highly diabetic”. Sharing a video of her workout, she wrote on Instagram, “My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start.”

“She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all," she added.

Shilpa will now be seen in Hungama 2. She had also wrapped up the shooting of Nikamma last year.

