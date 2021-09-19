Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ryan Reynolds' 'Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood' comment: 'Trying to steal our screens'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Ryan Reynolds' recent statement about Hollywood mimicking Bollywood. The Canadian actor recently appeared in a promotional video for his film, Free Guy, in which he addressed his Indian fans.

While describing the various elements of the film, Ryan noted that the film sounds similar to a typical Bollywood film. “If you’re wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood...Well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all,” he said.

Sharing an Instagram post featuring Ryan's statement to Instagram Stories, Kangana said that Hollywood is trying to steal theatre screens as well. She said, “And trying to steal our screens...”

Kangana had recently expressed her concerns over Hollywood films overshadowing Indian films in India. As reported by PTI, she said at a recent press conference, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi.”

Stating that Hollywood has destroyed French, Italian, German and other industries with its monopoly, Kangana added, “This is what they are doing here also... We don't appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed versions of 'Lion King' or 'Jungle Book'. But we will not give a dubbed version of a Malayalam film a chance. This will not work in our favour. We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Hollywood has a substantial market in India. In the recent years (before the pandemic hit), Hollywood films performed well at the Indian box office, some even surpassing opening day collections of Bollywood films. Avengers: Endgame, for example, became the second biggest opener in India with a collection of ₹52 crore.

Marvel Studios' recent release Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings collected ₹3.25 crore on its opening day, out-performing BellBottom and Thalaivii.