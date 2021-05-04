Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter ban, says it proves white people feel entitled to 'enslave' brown people

Actor Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account was 'permanently suspended' on Tuesday, has responded in a statement. She has said that she has other platforms where she can voice her opinions, and that her suspension is proof of Twitter's entitlement.

She said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering.”

Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended' after she tweeted her reaction to the recent West Bengal assembly election results. A Twitter spokesperson said, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after incendiary tweets violating 'Hateful Conduct' policy

Earlier this year in January, restrictions were imposed on Kangana's Twitter account after she posted a tweet against Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, in which she said it was ‘time to take (the makers') heads off’ for hurting religious sentiments.