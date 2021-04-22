Kangana Ranaut recalls mystery man in her response to Twitter user's question: 'Is she for real?'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been using Twitter to share her thoughts on the Covid-19 pandemic, as India witnesses a surge in cases. However, her views were met with a lot of criticism. Taking on her critics, she claimed that she can analyse any matter in depth, courtesy of her ‘X-ray vision’. She also said that her ‘analogies and observations are unsettling for many dimwits’.

“I am a thinker by nature and my X ray vision can’t help but penetrate every matter to it’s depths, explore it not just mentally or intellectually but also metaphysically and spiritually, my analogies and observations are unsettling for many dimwits here so I will stop now ha ha,” she wrote.

One Twitter user was taken aback by the tweet and asked, “Is she for real?” Kangana chose to take it as a compliment and reminisced about another time when she heard this said about her.

“I have heard this before, I remember that gaze as if he suspects my mere existence once he narrowed his eyes and murmured as if to himself, ‘you are too good to be real’ ha ha Don’t think much about me you will go mad like him,” she wrote.

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's tweet.

Earlier this week, Kangana shared a controversial opinion about the Covid-19 pandemic. She tweeted that ‘anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat’. In another tweet, she offered population control as a solution and said that there should be a punishment for those having a third child.

Kangana stressed the importance of afforestation in another post. “Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote.