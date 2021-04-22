Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan clicked at Mumbai airport, are they joining Suhana Khan in New York? Watch video

Interior designer Gauri Khan and her son, Aryan Khan, were seen at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. Her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, did not accompany them. Reportedly, the duo flew off to New York, to join Suhana Khan.

Gauri chose to keep her airport look casual and comfortable. She wore a black blazer on a maxi dress, with her hair tied in a bun. Aryan, meanwhile, wore cargo pants with a black T-shirt and denim jacket. Both wore face masks for protection amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Videos shared online showed the paparazzi repeatedly requesting Gauri and Aryan to pose for pictures together. However, they walked straight inside the terminal.





Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter, Suhana, is currently studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. After spending much of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family in Mumbai, she flew back to the US in January for college.

As a child, Aryan played the younger version of Shah Rukh in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. However, he is not interested in following in the footsteps of his father and becoming an actor.

Earlier, on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh talked about Aryan not wanting to act. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he said.

Suhana, meanwhile, is inclined towards acting. She has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s critical and commercial failure Zero, will make his acting comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film, which is yet to be officially announced, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

