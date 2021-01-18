Kangana Ranaut reveals the worst thing about being an actor ‘apart from nepotism and movie mafia’

Kangana Ranaut, who has been speaking out against groupism in the film industry, talked about another downside of being an actor - night shifts. In a new tweet, she revealed the toll night shifts have taken on her body.

“Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts.When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt, what’s the news on twitter?” she wrote.

Currently, Kangana is in Bhopal, shooting for action thriller Dhaakad. She will be seen playing a spy in the film, directed by Razneesh Ghai. Earlier, she said that the film will be a ‘turning point’ for Indian cinema, as it is a ‘one-of-a-kind female-led action film’ being made on a lavish scale.

Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama, which will bring to celluloid the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.

“Our nation has witnessed many stories of brave women who have set great precedents. Honored to tell story of brave queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice with none other than @KanganaTeam. #ManikarnikaReturns: The Legend of Didda goes on floors in January 2022,” producer Kamal Jain tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen next in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, in which she plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She gained 20 kgs to play the older Jayalalithaa in the film and, in an earlier tweet, talked about how it ‘severely damaged’ her back. She said, however, that the ‘moments of despair’ were worth it when she saw how the film had shaped up.

Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, Thalaivi will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

