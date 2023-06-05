Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan ‘why do we look so young’ as she revisits memories with him

Actor Kangana Ranaut took a walk down memory lane with Salman Khan in an old video. She re-posted a video clip from the time when she appeared in Salman's popular TV show, Dus Ka Dum. While Kangana went ‘Oh My God’ upon seeing the old video, fans want her to work with Salman Khan soon. Also read: Kangana Ranaut schools people calling her traditional headpiece crown

When Kangana Ranaut danced to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum.

The video features Kangana during a special segment of the show. She is seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's popular song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in a ghagra choli which she was given during the show. As she wore the dress, Salman praised her saying, “Kya kamal lag rahi hai (How beautiful you are looking).”

Salman appeared to be enjoying as Kangana aced her expressions and danced to the song. In the end, the two burst into laughter. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote in her Instagram Stories, “OMG!!! SK why do we look so young?? Does that mean we aren't anymore?” She also tagged Salman.

Kangana Ranaut recalls time with Salman Khan.

Fans react to Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut's old video

While Salman Khan is yet to reply, fans have flooded the comment section of the original post about a collaboration between the actors. One of them commented, “Omggg they both (loved up emojis). The way I love them and desperately waiting for them to do a movie together.” “Oh wow want to see both of them together in a movie,” added another one. One more said, “Most beautiful actress and actor in Bollywood film industry. They should do a romantic comedy type film as a lead pair.”

In April, Kangana Ranaut attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party in Mumbai. Last year, Kangana who is selective about her friends in the industry, had addressed Salman as her friend during an interview.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Kangana's next film to release is expected to be her political drama, Emergency. It is her first solo directorial, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While Kangana will be seen as the late politician, actors such as Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film in key roles.

