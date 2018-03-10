Dus Ka Dum new promo: What does Salman Khan have up his sleeve this time?

Here’s a good news for those who miss Salman Khan on their TV sets. The star anchor is soon returning to your drawing rooms with the latest season of game show Dus Ka Dum. Sony Entertainment Television has announced the news with a new teaser on its Facebook page.

The date of the first episode hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s likely to go on air by the end of March.

However, this won’t be his only show post Bigg Boss 11. He is also the host of stand-up comedy show Comedy High School.

Salman, who has been among the most successful TV host from among the Bollywood celebs who have tried their hand, made his small screen debut with Dus Ka Dum in 2008. The show was aired for two seasons in 2008 and 2009.

Sony Entertainment Television is looking for a blockbuster show as the replacement of its once successful The Kapil Sharma Show. So far, it has failed to conceptualise any worthy replacement. Finally, the channel has decided to put money on Salman Khan, a tried and tested brand on TV.

Can he be the savior the channel is looking for?