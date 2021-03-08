Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut's airport appearance makes Kishwer Merchant wonder why she never wears a mask
Kangana Ranaut's airport appearance makes Kishwer Merchant wonder why she never wears a mask

Kishwer Merchant dropped a comment on a video of Kangana Ranaut at the airport, asking, "How is this woman never in a mask?'
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut spotted outside Bandra Police station.

Actor Kishwer Merchant can't stop wondering why Kangana Ranaut never wears a mask in public. Kangana was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

In the comments section of a paparazzi post, which had a video of Kangana interacting with the photographers, Kishwer wrote, "How is this woman never in a mask?" Covid-19 cases are rising in several Indian states, including Maharashtra.

Kishwer received a mixed response to her observation. While Kangana's fans showed up in droves to defend their 'Queen', others agreed with Kishwer and wondered how Kangana was able to enter the airport without a mask.

"Wonder why no one says anything to her? Different rules for different people. Shame," one person wrote in response to Kishwer's comment. "Viruses don't attack fellow viruses," another person wrote. "And how is she even allowed inside the airport without a mask?" a third person commented.

Kishwer and her husband, Suyyash Rai, recently announced that they were expecting their first child. "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August," Suyyash wrote in an Instagram post making the announcement. Sharing the same picture, Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming Soon."

Also read: Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana Ranaut, other actors: 'Take my smile instead'

Kangana, meanwhile, is busy filming her patriotic drama Tejas. She recently concluded shooting her action film Dhaakad and is looking forward to the release of Thalaivi, a biopic of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

On Monday, she wrote in a tweet that she had arrived in Delhi to continue filming Tejas. She wrote, "Reached Delhi for #Tejas shoot... early morning shift tom, lots of work in coming days but definitely looking forward to some street food as well."

