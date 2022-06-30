Kangana Ranaut on Uddhav Thackeray's resignation: Not even Lord Shiva can save Shiv Sena when they...

After Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post as chief minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut has shared her hot take on the matter. The actor took to Instagram as she shared a video message for her followers about the development. (Also read: What next? Maharashtra to get new government. All you need to know)

Sharing the video message, Kangana wrote in the caption, “When evil takes over, destruction is imminent. After that, there is creation. The lotus of life blooms.” In the video itself, Kangana said that the current time is most pivotal in the history of Indian democracy since 1975. "In 2020, I had said that democracy is all about faith. And anyone who gets drunk on power and breaks people's faith, he will surely get his pride broken as well. And this is not a power of anyone in particular but one someone with purity of character.

About Shiv Sena's end of reign, she said, “Hanuman ji is considered the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. And when Shiv Sena itself bans Hanuman Chalisa, even Shiva himself can't save them. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”

Kangana had earlier called Uddhav Thackeray ‘worse product of nepotism’ in 2020. After Uddhav took a veiled dig at her for criticising Mumbai, she wrote in a tweet, “You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME.”

Uddhav Thackeray had resigned soon after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor B S Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. His resignation capped over a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in Goa on Wednesday night. Devendra Fadnavis of BJP is expected to make a comeback as chief minister after holding the post from 2014 to 2019.

Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has also reacted to the upheaval. He praised Uddhav Thackeray as he wrote in a tweet, “Good man. Fantastic CM. Not a politician. Politician = Crook. Politician = Wheeler-dealer. Politician = Lust for power. Politician = Crass @OfficeofUT was perhaps the best CM we had and will have. Go ahead. Troll me."

