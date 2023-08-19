Kangana Ranaut calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘living God', most genuine artist in film industry: He minds his business

Actor Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called him a 'living legend'. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Kangana penned notes saying that over the years, she has turned down a song and roles offered by Sanjay's production house. She added that even then if she wants to visit Sanjay's home to meet and chat, he 'sits before her like a living God'. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says she turned down 'item songs' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali)

Kangana says Bhansali 'minds his business'

Kangana Ranaut spoke about Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kangana wrote, "I deeply admire Shri Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory... He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now... Nobody that I know who is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion... Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity... He is a living legend ... I just love Sanjay sir... love (red heart emoji)."

Kangana calls Bhansali 'living God'

She also added, "Over the years there were song/ roles that were offered to me by SLB production, for some or the other reason I couldn't do them, still today if I want to see him or go to his house just to chat with him, he sits before me like a living God smiling gently, showering kindness and admiration through his eyes, man of few words SLB ji is simply wonderful (red heart emojis)."

Kangana shared notes on Instagram.

Kangana on not doing Bhansali's films, songs

In 2020, speaking with Pinkvilla, Kangana had revealed that Bhansali offered her a song in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. The actor had said, “He wanted to get a sense of me as an artist but we didn’t get an opportunity and it didn’t work out. It will be one of my biggest regrets.”

In 2021, Kangana had tweeted, "These B grades won’t understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling."

