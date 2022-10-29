Kangana Ranaut says boycott calls didn't cause Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, blames Aamir Khan for doing it to himself

Actor Kangana Ranaut once again attacked Aamir Khan in a new interview. She talked about why Aamir’s last outing Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience and called it a new beginning. She also believes that the ongoing boycott culture is not the reason behind it. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says 'mastermind' Aamir Khan is behind boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddhais the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump. The film earned only ₹88 crore worldwide against a reported production budget of over ₹100 crore. It received mixed reviews amid calls for boycott after Aamir’s old interview talking about ‘intolerance in India’ resurfaced on the internet.

When asked about thoughts on boycott culture in Bollywood in reference to Laal Singh Chaddha, Kangana recently told Aaj Tak at an event, “Superstars have got all kinds of privileges. They take 200 crore for a job worth 2 crore. They take charter plans for places where one can take economy flights. Now it’s the people who are questioning their right to stardom. Coming to Aamir khan Ji, I am not specifically talking about the boycott culture but in general, when the nation was going through some tension, Turkey did something against us. But, you (Aamir Khan) went there and gave them your consent and clicked pictures. You called our country intolerant in front of the world and tarnished our reputation.”

The actor added that she feels that people now questions the actor and his credibility before spending their money on his films. “This is a personal crisis. You are disgusted, ashamed to be an Indian.” She also said that ordinary people can no more relate to the image created by old films as they seek respect for being honest and true patriots. “Iska boycott culture se kuch lena dena nahin hain (This has nothing to do with boycott culture),” Kangana mentioned.

The Queen actor also said that ‘Bollywood mafias’ and ‘badmash log' (obnoxious people) in the film industry have now started to change things to keep brand endorsements to themselves. She feels that once there existed a syndicate of brands in the industry, however, things are changing owing to brands who don’t want to be associated with celebrities speaking ill about India. She termed it as ‘beginning of new age’ and signed off.

