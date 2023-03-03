Kangana Ranaut says GenZ are like 'gajar muli, can't afford to buy a home and hate to commit or marry'

Kangana Ranaut has penned a note criticising the GenZ (people born between 1997 and 2012) and said that they always stick to their phones, can't afford to buy a home and hate to commit. She also said that they are too lazy to even have sex and challenged them to do some yoga and sports. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says her mom works in field daily, has taught her to survive on salt-roti; slams 'bhikhari movie mafia'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, “Gen Z... HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don't respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way and GenZ only respect quick success.”

She continued, "GenZ loves starbuks and Avocado toast but can't afford to buy a home, they can rent branded clothes to impress on SM but hate to commit or marry, studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex as well, the woke worm GenZ are literally like gajar muli (carrot and raddish)... ROLLING EYES AND SILLY SLANG GENz is easy to influence manipulate even brain wash. well!! millennials are so much better, we rule!! how about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ ...?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana Ranaut's note about GenZ.

Kangana is currently shooting for Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, it is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence plays the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She has already completed the shoot of her solo directorial, Emergency. The period drama revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She also has Tejas lined up for release. She will be seen as an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. The actor has also announced Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.