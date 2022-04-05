Kangana Ranaut says 'local awards' Grammys, Oscars should be boycotted after they didn't pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her disappointment over iconic Lata Mangeshkar's name missing from In Memorium ceremony at Grammys 2022, which was held on Sunday. While Lata's name was not mentioned in the segment, her name is mentioned in a list featured on the Grammys website. Earlier, the Academy Awards had also been criticised for failing to include Lata in their list of tributes last week. (Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri planned to have folk song sung by Lata Mangeshkar in The Kashmir Files: 'She agreed. We were waiting...')

"We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards...," Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories. She also wrote, "We should boycott these snooty western awards."

Kangana Ranaut on Oscars 2022.

The In Memoriam segment of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to several late musical powerhouses including Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins. However, the late legendary Indian singer Lata's name was missing from the section. Several fans of the iconic singer expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

One person shared a picture of Kangana's IG Stories and wrote, “I agree with Kangana. Lata Didi was bigger than #GRAMMYs. Us Indians always go gaga over Grammys, Golden Globes and Oscars, without even having proper knowledge, but then the same people troll Indian Awards. Someone had the guts to say this #KanganaRanaut. #LataMangeshkar.” Another person wrote, “No notable mention for #Lata Ji during #Oscars & #Grammys is their loss, not ours. Why do Indians seek validation from the West for things that are beautiful & do not require any validation?”

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, “No notable mention for #Lata Ji during #Oscars & #Grammys is their loss not ours. Why do Indians seek validation from the West for things that are beautiful & do not require any validation?”

Last month, Lata's name had featured in the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) 'In Memoriam' segment. Lata died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on February 6, 2022. She was hospitalised on January 11, 2022, after contracting Covid-19.

(With inputs from ANI)

