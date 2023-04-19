Kangana Ranaut says mom and dad married against everyone's wishes, prays she has them as parents in every life

Actor Kangana Ranaut was born in a small town in Himachal Pradesh. She often shares a glimpse of her life in the mountains, and also talks about her family on social media. On Wednesday, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary as she shared their throwback photos. She called their love story her 'favourite', and recalled how they went 'against everyone to marry'. Kangana also said she wanted to be born as their daughter again 'if she has more lives'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Aamir Khan was her best friend before her case against Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut with her parents at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi. (File Photo)

Sharing a collage of her mom Asha Ranaut and father Amardeep Ranaut's black-and-white photos from their younger days, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, "Thank you papa for falling in love with mumma and going against everyone, including nanu (maternal grandfather), to marry her on this day (April 19). Your love story is my most favourite (red heart emoji)." Sharing a more recent photo of her parents from a family outing in Himachal, Kangana wrote, “Happy anniversary to you both... like mumma says 'If I have seven lives, I want your papa as my husband in every lifetime'. The same way, if I have more lives, I want you both as my mummy and papa, always.”

Kangana Ranaut wished her parents on their anniversary with sweet photos.

The actor also shared a couple of old photos of of uncle and aunt's wedding as she wished them on their anniversary, which presumably falls on the same day. Along with one of the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Happy anniversary chacha Jagdeep Ranaut and chachi Sharmila. They had an arranged marriage, but later they found out their pet names were Babloo and Babli. Haha, marriages are truly made in heaven."

Along with another picture of the couple, Kangana wrote, "My mumma never owned even a lipstick. Joy of growing up in a joint family was that as a child, I spent all my time on my chachi's dresser, messing her eye shadows, lipsticks and breaking her nail paint (bottles). She is the most patient, kind and gentle woman ever. Love you chachi."

Kangana will be next seen in the period drama Emergency, in which she plays the lead role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She has also directed the film. Kangana will also be seen in Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Fans will also get to see Kangana in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi (2005), which featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

