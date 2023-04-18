Kangana Ranaut says Aamir Khan was her best friend before her case against Hrithik Roshan: 'Jaane kahan gaye woh din'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an old conversation with Aamir Khan on the sets of his TV show Satyamev Jayate, and recalled how she considered the actor as her 'best friend' in the industry previously, but that is not the case anymore. Kangana also revealed the reason she thinks this shift occurred, when Aamir made his loyalties clear and supported Hrithik Roshan, amid her much-publicised legal battle with the actor. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares old clip of Karan Johar saying he isn't ‘interested in working with her’: When I establish myself…) Kangana Ranuat has recalled the time when she considered Aamir Khan as her 'best friend.'

On Tuesday, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share a video from her fan page, in which she was seen with Aamir Khan in an episode of Satyamev Jayate. In the episode she had talked about how she has consciously said no to item songs in Bollywood after she witnessed a young girl dancing to a item number. In the episode, she had appeared with Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story.

Along with it, she also put a caption talking about the time she considered Aamir Khan her 'best friend.' Kanagan wrote, "Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din (Sometimes I recall the time when Aamir Sir was my best friend... I don't know where those days have gone). Kangana further talked about the legal battle between her and Hrithik Roshan. She further wrote, "One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry."

Kangana and Hrithik were engaged in a public tiff, after she talked about her ‘silly ex’ in an interview. Subsequently, the two sent legal notices to each other. In 2020, when Hrithik Roshan’s FIR against her was shifted from Cyber Cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit, Kangana had tweeted that Hrithik should ‘move on’.

Kangana will be next seen in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. She also has the period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Fans will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON